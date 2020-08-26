Govt. ready to release compensationfor rain-related damage, says Ashok

YADGIR

26 August 2020 19:14 IST

Revenue Minister R. Ashok has said that the State government is ready to release compensation to those who have faced crop losses and property damage owing to extensive rainfall. The government has already requested the Centre to release ₹ 4,000 crore for the purpose.

He was talking to reporters in Shorapur taluk before visiting flood-affected areas on Wednesday.

Mr. Ashok said that compensation for crop losses will be released to farmers under NDRF norms. “Under NDRF, the second instalment of ₹ 395 crore had already been released and further instalments will be released soon,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising

To questions that there were irregularities in distributing compensation, he said, “I have directed officials to correct errors or irregularities, if any, and also asked them to ensure prompt release of compensation.”

When asked about MLC H. Vishwanath’s remark on Tipu Sultan, Mr. Ashok said, “I don’t have any information about Mr. Vishwanath's remark on Tipu Sultan. But, our stand is very clear. I don’t know in what context Mr. Vishwanath made the remark. Leaving that part, that there were atrocities and religious conversion by Tipu Sultan are known to everyone. Thus, there is no change in the BJP’s stand.”

He also refuted the allegations of corruption against B.Y. Vijayendra, son of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, and said that no such thing has happened. “It is not correct to make such statements,” he added.