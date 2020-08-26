Govt. ready to release compensationfor rain-related damage, says Ashok

Revenue Minister R. Ashok has said that the State government is ready to release compensation to those who have faced crop losses and property damage owing to extensive rainfall. The government has already requested the Centre to release ₹ 4,000 crore for the purpose.
He was talking to reporters in Shorapur taluk before visiting flood-affected areas on Wednesday.
Mr. Ashok said that compensation for crop losses will be released to farmers under NDRF norms. “Under NDRF, the second instalment of ₹ 395 crore had already been released and further instalments will be released soon,” he added.
To questions that there were irregularities in distributing compensation, he said, “I have directed officials to correct errors or irregularities, if any, and also asked them to ensure prompt release of compensation.”
When asked about MLC H. Vishwanath’s remark on Tipu Sultan, Mr. Ashok said, “I don’t have any information about Mr. Vishwanath's remark on Tipu Sultan. But, our stand is very clear. I don’t know in what context Mr. Vishwanath made the remark. Leaving that part, that there were atrocities and religious conversion by Tipu Sultan are known to everyone. Thus, there is no change in the BJP’s stand.”
He also refuted the allegations of corruption against B.Y. Vijayendra, son of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, and said that no such thing has happened. “It is not correct to make such statements,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath