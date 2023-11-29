Govt. ready to answer all questions of Opposition parties during winter session in Belagavi, says CM

November 29, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the State government is ready to answer all questions of the Opposition parties in the forthcoming winter session to be held at the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi from December 4.

Speaking to presspersons in Haveri on Wednesday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that during the session, issues concerning North Karnataka will be prominently deliberated upon.

The Chief Minister said that legislators will be considered in the first phase for appointment to various boards and corporations. Already, the list has been finalised and given to the party high command for approval, he said.

On drought relief and funds being released by the State government, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that crop loss survey is under way and compensation will be given as per NDRF guidelines.

“For Haveri district alone, we have released ₹226 crore for providing employment, drinking water, fodder and other works. The Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to continuously monitor drought relief and ensure that there is no scarcity of drinking water,” he said.

To a query, the Chief Minister said that the Union government has not yet released any money to the State government for drought relief.

“In all, 12 States are facing severe drought. Central teams have completed their assessment of drought situation in Karnataka. However, the Centre has not released any funds. It is the State’s tax contribution to the Centre and even that is not being released,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also said that as per MGNREGA, during drought there is a guideline to create 150 persondays of employment. However, the Central government has to give permission for it, he said.

On the remarks by the Opposition that despite being an advocate Mr. Siddaramaiah withdrew government permission for CBI inquiry against Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, he clarified that the permission has been withdrawn because he having studied the law knew that the permission was given illegally. “The permission was withdrawn as it was not issued according to law,” he said.

On Aland MLA B.R. Patil’s letter, the Chief Minister said that he has already spoken to him over telephone and has also given Mr. Patil time to meet him personally on the issue.