Govt. ready for discussion on corruption charges: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday told the Legislative Assembly that the government was ready for discussion on corruption charges against it.

In a reply to Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah’s plea to move an adjournment motion on “40% commission” charges against the government, which was rejected by Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, Mr. Bommai said, “The government is not running away from the debate. Corruption is not today’s or yesterday’s question.” He asked the Speaker to fix time for the discussion on the issue.

Mr. Kageri said P. Rajeev (BJP) too had given the notice to raise scams related to the government during 2013-18 and both would be clubbed together for discussion.

Earlier, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said Mr. Siddaramaiah had given the notice for discussion on corruption without explanatory note and documents to substantiate the charges and appealed to the Speaker to reject the notice given for discussion under the adjournment motion.