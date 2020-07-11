Govt. ramps up measures

Bengaluru

11 July 2020 22:44 IST

The State government on Saturday took several measures to control COVID-19 in the State.

According to a release, 18 district hospitals have been made dedicated COVID-19 hospitals and have authorised district surgeons to appoint 45 additional staff per hospital on contract basis. It also approved appointing 1,700 additional staff on contract basis in BBMP area, besides appointing 707 additional staff for 12 dedicated health care centres in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts. The government will also issue a notification appointing 1,246 general duty medical officers, 824 specialists and 88 dental health officers, on regular basis.

It has enhanced salaries of 504 contract doctors from ₹45,000 to ₹60,000 per month. Honorarium of ASHAs has been enhanced from ₹3,500 to ₹4,000 per month effective from November 1, 2019, along with performance based incentive aapproved by Government of India, besides ASHA workers will also be getting ₹1,000 per month as additional Covid incentive from Government of India, the release stated.

