Karnataka

Govt. quarantine facility opposed at Navalur

Even as the district administration is busy taking steps to set up an institutional quarantine centre at Devaraj Urs hostel at Navalur between Hubballi and Dharwad, the residents have opposed the move.

Dharwad has recorded two positive cases of COVID-19 and one case is from Navalur.

On Saturday, the residents submitted a memorandum to the district administration opposing the move to convert the hostel into a quarantine centre. In the memorandum, they said around 10,000 people, including children, women and senior citizens reside at Shakambari Nagar, Gurudev Nagar, Nandini layout, and Basaveshwar layout in Navalur.

The residents said that as the hostel was located at Nandini layout, there were chances of the pandemic spreading in the locality. Moreover, the hostel did not have underground drainage network which would pose a health hazard to the residents, they said.

