Govt. puts on hold extended work hours in factories

Following the Centre’s objections to increase in employees’ working hours in factories/industries in Karnataka — from eight hours a day to a maximum of 10 hours — the State Cabinet has decided to put on hold the newly formed rule.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said the State Cabinet has decided to take a decision on the matter in the next Cabinet session.

The State government, last week, notified 10 hours work shift per day from the current eight hours for three months, following a demand from industries who had argued that it would help them revive from the lockdown losses. Labour unions, however, had strongly objected to this, stating that it leads to more job losses and harassment of the workforce.

The Cabinet also took a decision to relax conditions to provide monetary benefits to a large section of the unorganised workers.

A few days ago, the government announced that autorickshaw and taxi drivers will be given ₹5,000 each as a one-time measure as they have had no earnings due to lockdown. But the Transport Department had put several conditions. Owing to this, there were complaints that many drives had been denied the benefits.

Briefing on the Cabinet decisions, Mr. Madhuswamy said that similar conditions were imposed while providing compensation to barbers and other unorganised workers. The Cabinet removed all these conditions to provide compensation to a maximum number of people, he said.

Maize growers

The Cabinet also decided to provide ₹5,000 to each maize grower for the loss of crop grown both in kharif and rabi seasons. Earlier, it was decided to give only for crop loss occurred by 10 lakh farmers during the rabi season.

The Cabinet has empowered Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in nomination of five members for the Legislative Council. The term of five members would end on June 23. For applying to the post of Police Sub-Inspector, the Cabinet decided to provide two years of age relaxation for all categories as a one-time measure. Upper age limit for general category candidates has been increased from 28 to 30 years, and for SC/ST categories from 30 to 32 years, the Minister said.

Assent to Ordinance on BDA properties

Governor Vajubhai Vala has given his assent to the Ordinance that enabled regularisation of properties in BDA layouts in the city. A few days ago, the government had decided to regularise unauthorised houses built 12 years ago in BDA layouts. Owners of houses built on sites measuring 20x30 sq ft, 30x40 sq ft, 40x60 sq ft, and 50x80 sq ft are eligible to legalise their constructions by paying penalties.

OPTIONAL CUT: It was decided to sanction Rs 18.8 crore to establish godowns for drugs in five districts.

For providing housing to economically weaker sections in Bengaluru, it was decided to enter into an agreement with developers to build 15,113 multi-floor house buildings.