Govt. PU college in T. Dasarahalli vandalised

Bengaluru

17 June 2021 22:38 IST

With classes yet to resume on campus, government schools and colleges are becoming safe havens for gangs and ant-social elements: Police

A government pre-university (PU) college in T. Dasarahalli was ransacked, furniture destroyed and electrical fittings damaged by a group of vandals who reportedly consumed alcohol on the premises. This is second incident this month where a college was vandalised in this manner.

The incident, which took place on Sunday, was discovered by the principal the next day when she visited the college to collect marks and other data related to II PU students to submit to authorities.

The unidentified accused gained entry into the campus from a damaged compound wall at the back of the college. “They ransacked the lecturers’ room and a classroom. They also destroyed the notice board and some flower pots,”said a police officer, adding that the principal’s room was untouched. “Important documents and students’ records are kept there. Fortunately, that room was not vandalised.”

The Bagalagunte police registered a case on Tuesday and efforts are on to identify the accused. “Unlike other private colleges , the government PU college did not have CCTVs or a high compound wall,” said the police officer.

Last week, a government college in D.J. Halli was also vandalised. “With no classes on campus, government schools and colleges that do not have high-tech security are being used by gangs and anti-social elements. The premises are safe havens for the vandals who drink and smoke there,” said another police officer.