Govt. protecting farmers’ interest says DKS; Opposition begs to differ

October 11, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

As the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on Wednesday recommended further release of 3,000 cusecs daily for 15 days from October 15, the Opposition BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) blamed it as a “failure” on part of the State government while Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who holds the Water Resources portfolio, reiterated that farmers’ interest will be protected.

‘Illegal water consumption’

“The order is against the interest of Karnataka. They (CWRC) are not able to consider the illegal water consumption of Tamil Nadu and real water requirements of Karnataka, especially for drinking water needs in March/April, 2024. Karnataka government has been unable to point out this in CWRC and CWMA, and even the Supreme Court,” former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters here. He said: “The Chief Minister had promised to go on an IA against the earlier order of CWMA, but they have not.”

Another former Chief Minister and JD (S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy called the order a “big shock” and said that the State’s interest in Cauvery was not being protected by this government. “People have to organised themselves to seek their rights... This order is against the spirit of federalism,” he said.

‘Rainfall balancing outflow’

However, Mr. Shivakumar said, “We have done our work to safeguard the interest of the farmers. Over the last two to three days, our reservoirs are receiving 8,000 cusecs to 10,000 cusecs of water daily. Even though we released lesser quantum of water from the reservoir, the rainfall around Bengaluru has balanced the total outflow to Tamil Nadu. Whatever order comes, we will protect farmers interest.”

‘Approaching court on Mekedatu’

Stating that Karnataka is preparing to approach the court to seek nod for Mekedatu drinking water project, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday told presspersons at Mysuru that Mekedatu will be the State’s priority. “The court has also opined that if Karnataka builds the reservoir, there should be no objection (from Tamil Nadu). That is why Mekedatu is our priority. Preparation is underway to provide alternative land to farmers who are set to lose their land to the project.”