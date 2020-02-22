Govt. probing role of organisers: Minister

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Saturday said the State government is probing the role of groups organising anti-CAA protests and people who have been “supporting anti-India activities”.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Narayan said it was unfortunate that young people and students were shouting pro-Pakistan slogans.

He said the BJP would create awareness about the purpose of CAA and inform the people of its benefits. A large number of people have been “misguided” about CAA by “anti-national elements”, Mr. Narayan claimed.