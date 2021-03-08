Govt., private hospitals to offer vaccination from today

From Monday onwards, the COVID-19 vaccine will be available in 41 government, and 8 private hospitals of Shivamogga district. All those aged above 60 and between 45 and 59 with comorbidities can visit any of these centres and get vaccinated, said Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar in a press release.

Those between 45 and 59 years with comorbidities have to carry medical certificates issued by doctors, along with Aadhaar cards or any other ID proof. Healthworkers and other frontline workers can also get vaccinated at these centres.

The vaccine is available for free at government hospitals. Private hospitals would charge ₹250. The list of the vaccination centres has been published online and the public can register by accessing the Arogya Setu application or on the Co-WIN portal, he said.

Besides this, the district administration has set up a pink booth at Maternity Clinic at Tunga Nagar in Shivamogga to mark International Women’s Day. The DC appealed to the public to make use of the facility and get vaccinated.