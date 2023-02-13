ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. priority is to provide uninterrupted power to farmers and students: Minister

February 13, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

Providing seven-hour uninterrupted and quality power to farmers during summer and students during the exam season is the top priority of the State government, Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar informed the Legislative Council on Monday.

Responding to members, the Minister said the government will ensure students are not put to hardship during exams. “In March last year, the electricity demand of the State was 14,818 mega watts (MW). As of February this year, the demand has touched 15,016 MWs It is expected to touch 16,500 MW by April. We have chalked out a plan to ensure there is no scarcity and measures will be initiated to supply power as per the demand. Focus is on increasing the use of renewable, solar and wind energy,” he said.

Cannot afford free power supply

Asserting that the government cannot afford to provide free power and further burden the various electricity companies (Escoms), Mr. Kumar said: “At the end of December, Escoms and power companies had a total debt of ₹72,000 crore. We cannot provide additional free power and liquidate the companies. Instead all measures will be initiated to provide uninterrupted quality power.” He was responding to BJP member D.S. Arun Kumar, who raised the poll promise of 200 units free power by the Congress, without naming the party.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“At one point, it had become difficult to run Hescom and KPTCL due to lack of funds. They were revived with government grants. Currently, apart from 40 units of power that are being given free of cost under the Bhagya Jyoti and Kutira Jyoti schemes, 75 units are provided free of cost under Amrut Yojana. In this new scheme, beneficiaries should first pay the charges for the electricity used and the government would pay the money into their account,” he said.

No proposal to hike power tariff

Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar on Monday informed the Legislative Council that there is no proposal before the State government to hike power tariff.

Responding to Congress member Nagaraj Yadav during Zero Hour, Mr. Kumar said it is a regular process for Escoms to submit proposals on power tariff hike to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC). “The KERC will hear objections to the hike and take a decision. But as of now there is no proposal before the government to hike power charges,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US