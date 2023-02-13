Govt. priority is to provide uninterrupted power to farmers and students: Minister

February 13, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

Providing seven-hour uninterrupted and quality power to farmers during summer and students during the exam season is the top priority of the State government, Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar informed the Legislative Council on Monday.

Responding to members, the Minister said the government will ensure students are not put to hardship during exams. “In March last year, the electricity demand of the State was 14,818 mega watts (MW). As of February this year, the demand has touched 15,016 MWs It is expected to touch 16,500 MW by April. We have chalked out a plan to ensure there is no scarcity and measures will be initiated to supply power as per the demand. Focus is on increasing the use of renewable, solar and wind energy,” he said.

Cannot afford free power supply

Asserting that the government cannot afford to provide free power and further burden the various electricity companies (Escoms), Mr. Kumar said: “At the end of December, Escoms and power companies had a total debt of ₹72,000 crore. We cannot provide additional free power and liquidate the companies. Instead all measures will be initiated to provide uninterrupted quality power.” He was responding to BJP member D.S. Arun Kumar, who raised the poll promise of 200 units free power by the Congress, without naming the party.

“At one point, it had become difficult to run Hescom and KPTCL due to lack of funds. They were revived with government grants. Currently, apart from 40 units of power that are being given free of cost under the Bhagya Jyoti and Kutira Jyoti schemes, 75 units are provided free of cost under Amrut Yojana. In this new scheme, beneficiaries should first pay the charges for the electricity used and the government would pay the money into their account,” he said.

No proposal to hike power tariff

Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar on Monday informed the Legislative Council that there is no proposal before the State government to hike power tariff.

Responding to Congress member Nagaraj Yadav during Zero Hour, Mr. Kumar said it is a regular process for Escoms to submit proposals on power tariff hike to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC). “The KERC will hear objections to the hike and take a decision. But as of now there is no proposal before the government to hike power charges,” he said.