Karnataka Govt. plans to vaccinate over six lakh children on first day

Bengaluru

03 January 2022 00:48 IST

A target of jabbing 31.75 lakh persons in the 15-18 age group has been set in State

The State Government is set to roll out the vaccination programme for children between the ages of 15 and 18 from Monday and is targeting over 6 lakh on the first day.

They will be vaccinated across Karnataka in 4,000 sessions. In total, 31.75 lakh children will be the beneficiaries of this project in the State.

At present, the State has a stock of 16 lakh doses. Officials said each district has formalised its micro-plans and logistics. Vaccination drives will take place in schools and PU colleges. Students who miss getting vaccinated on campus will be directed to nearby health centres for vaccination.

Advertising

Advertising

The Health and Family Welfare Department in a press release said that children born in and before 2007 will be eligible for vaccination and will be administered Covaxin.

Students will be administered the second dose after a span of 28 days. Students with comorbidities can get vaccinated only at a health facility under the supervision of a medical officer.

The Department of Public Instruction has informed managements that schools conducting only online classes can fix a date for the vaccination programme for their students.

The State government has chalked out a separate plan for school dropouts who will be mobilised to government hospitals.

The Labour, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and Urban Development Departments will work in coordination with each other.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the vaccination drive at BBMP Higher Primary and Pre-University College, Bhairaveshwara Nagara, on Monday morning.

Across Karnataka, the initiative will be launched in all districts by the district in-charge Ministers, while MLAs will launch the programme in all taluks.