Govt. plans to sell 15% share in HAL

In keeping with plans to divest its stake in public sector undertakings (PSUs), including defence PSUs, the Union government has published an offer for sale (OFS) of 15% of its shares in the Bengaluru-based defence aerospace firm, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).
The stake sale of 15% will fetch over ₹5,000 crore for the government, calculated at the current market price. The market capitalisation of HAL was ₹35,000 crore on Thursday’s market closure.
In the last Union Budget, the government had set itself a target to mop up ₹1.05 lakh crore through divestment of its holdings in PSUs. HAL said the government would appoint up to three merchant bankers for managing the OFS.
It has set a deadline of February 21, 2021, for submitting bids for the same. The Union government holds 89.97% of HAL which was listed on the bourses in March 2018.
“The government intends to divest 15% paid-up equity capital of HAL out of its shareholding of 89.97% through OFS method of shares by promoters,” said the request for proposal floated by the Ministry of Finance for the appointment of merchant bankers.
The news of the stake sale doesn’t seem to have gone down well with investors as shares of HAL closed at ₹811.60, down 1.69% over the previous close on the BSE.
During the financial year 2018-19, HAL had clocked a profit after tax of ₹2,282 crore. As of March 2019, HAL net worth stood at ₹10,848 crore.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath