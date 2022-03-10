Govt. plans to make VTU a hub of entrepreneurship promotion

Bushra Mateen of Raichur college bags 16 gold medals at VTU convocation

Governor Thawarchand Ghelot, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan during presentation of gold medals to Bushra Mateen, a civil engineering student of SLN College of Engineering, Raichur, at he VTU annual convocation in Belagavi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Bushra Mateen of Raichur college bags 16 gold medals at VTU convocation

Speaking at the convocation of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Belagavi on Thursday, Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said that the State Government plans to develop VTU into a hub of entrepreneurship promotion among young engineering graduates, by inviting venture capital investors and industry mentors.

“We believe that education and industry should complement each other. To see that happen, we will promote venture capital investments and industry-academia partnerships. We will also build a global capacity centre to attract working professionals to come back to research and innovation,” he said.

“Our aim is to completely change the outlook towards education. The new education policy has some revolutionary provisions to ensure that,” he said.

“Educational institutions should not be limited to teaching-learning process. They should not be isolated from the mainstream. That is why, we should work towards bringing education and industry together. We are focusing on skill training for students and empowering them towards becoming entrepreneurs,” he said.

He reiterated the assurance that VTU will be developed into a university of eminence and that 30 colleges will be developed into Super 30 institutions. “Such steps will help the Government achieve the dream of employment for all,” he said.

He said that the research fellowship amount will be increased in the coming days. He said that the Government will open a research chair in the name of S.G. Balekundri, irrigation engineer. The Government will also celebrate the former engineer’s birth anniversary, he added.

16 gold medals

Meanwhile, Bushra Mateen, a civil engineering student from SLN College of Engineering in Raichur, became the first student to win 16 gold medals, the highest medal tally, in the history of the 24-year-old technological university.

Bushra Mateen thanked her parents and teachers and said that she hoped to appear for the UPSC examinations and become an IAS officer. She said that some students chose to read guide books to pass examinations which, according to her, is not good. “I could do well in my examinations as I studied textbooks and not notes prepared only for the examinations,’’ she said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, Vice-Chancellor Karisiddappa and others were present.