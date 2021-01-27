‘Govt. plans to invest ₹ 2,100 cr. in new irrigation, drinking water works’

A woman police contingent marches past the flag at the Republic Day parade in Belagavi on Tuesday.

Belagavi

27 January 2021 01:03 IST

‘Projects worth Rs.7,500 crore are already in progress’

The State government plans to invest over ₹ 2,100 crore in new irrigation and drinking water projects in Belgavi district alone, Minister for Major and Medium Irrigation Ramesh Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

This is apart from the projects worth ₹ 7,500 crore that are already in progress, he said after inaugurating the Republic Day celebrations at the District Stadium.

According to him, the State government has provided administrative and technical approval to the Ghatti Basavanna Drinking Water Scheme in Gokak which will be taken up at ₹ 990 crore.

Work is in progress on the Ghataprabha Left Bank Canal and the Ballari Nala projects.

Irrigation projects Tubachi Babaleshwar, Chachadi, Muragod, Veerabhadreshwar, Kempawad, Godachinamalki and Salapur are nearing completion.

Belagavi City Corporation has received ₹ 125 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi Nagar Vikas Scheme. Belagavi Urban Development Authority will create a new township in Kanabargi at a cost of ₹ 165 crore on 160 acres of land.

An international level hockey stadium will be built on 40,000 square metres in Kanabargi village at a cost of ₹ 300 crore.

Officials have spent ₹ 366 crore of the ₹ 494 crore under the Clean and Beautiful Belagavi Programme.

As many as 27 of the 101 projects under Smart City Scheme have been completed till now, the Minister said.