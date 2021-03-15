Govt. plans to enhance compensation for crop loss caused by animals

The State government is thinking of covering agriculture crops near the forests under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana, which will help enhance the compensation for crop losses caused by wild animals.
Forest Minister Arvind Limbavali told the Legislative Council that the forest officials will speak to agriculture officials on whether this issue can be worked out. “Farmers have to pay just 2% of the premium amount while the rest will be equally shared between State and Central governments,” he said,
The Minister also said that the current compensation of ₹10,000 for death of cattle due to attack of wild animals is being reviewed. “Under the calamity compensation, each head of cattle is given ₹30,000,” Mr. Limbavali said in his reply to a question by Congress member Veena Achaiah pertaining to three deaths reported recently due to tiger attack near Nagarahole.
Ms. Achaiah had pointed out that while the Forest Department is using elephants to capture the tiger, this operation was costing coffee estate owners dear since elephants were damaging the coffee plantations too. “People are scared to go out in Ponnampet area,” she said.
The Minister, in his reply, said he had resisted visiting Kodagu so as to not affect the operation currently underway to capture the tiger.
