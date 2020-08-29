Govt. planning to create 10,000 jobs in caged fish farming

100 training sessions to be conducted across the State, says Fisheries Minister

Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport Kota Srinivasa Poojary said here on Saturday that the government will conduct 100 training sessions on cage culture in fisheries or caged fish farming across the State in the coming days to create self-employment to 10,000 persons.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating a workshop on cage culture in fisheries organised by the Fisheries Department he said that caged fish farming can be promoted in ponds, reservoirs, backwaters and large water bodies. Karnataka occupied the ninth position in the country in inland fisheries. The government wants to make it to the first place by promoting inland fisheries through various methods.

The Minister, who also holds the Endowment portfolio, said that loans will be arranged through district central cooperative banks to those who come forward to take up caged fish farming. “Our aim is to create self- employment to 10,000 persons through caged fish farming alone.”

Referring to the capsizing of a fishing boat and death of four fishermen and subsequent capsizing of two other fishing boats in Udupi district this month the Minister said that the government is now mulling to make it mandatory for fishermen to wear life jackets while on sea. It is to prevent loss of lives.

He said that deep sea fishing in the State will begin from September 1. Like in earlier years it should have resumed from August 1 after two months of fishing holiday in June and July. But due to COVID-19 factors it was postponed this year by a month.

Ramacharya, Director, Fisheries, Karnataka, said that the government has submitted a ₹4,115 crore action plan to the Union government to promote fisheries in the State in the next five years under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.

Awareness on cage culture in fisheries will be taken to the taluk levels by conducting some workshops on the same in the coming days.

The coastal belt in the State contributed four lakh tonnes of marine fish annually. The government is promoting inland fisheries to prevent overexploitation of marine fish wealth, he added.