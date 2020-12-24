Govt. plan is to set up one medical college for every three districts: Pralhad Joshi

HUBBALLI

24 December 2020 20:43 IST

Union Minister lays foundation stone for Moorusavir Mutt Medical College at Gabbur Cross in Hubballi

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said that the Union government’s plan was to set up one medical college for every three districts in the country and it was working towards facilitating the benefit.

Addressing a public gathering after laying the foundation stone for the Jagadguru Gangadhar Mahaswamiji, Moorusavir Mutt Medical College and KLE Hospital near Gabbur Cross in Hubballi on Thursday, Mr. Joshi said that earlier the slogan was for providing Roti, Kapada Aur Makaan (food, cloth and shelter), while now medicine too had been added to the list. “In the last five years, permission has been given for 157 medical colleges across the country and Hubballi’s KLE Hospital is one among them,” he said.

Referring to the improvement in the quality of education in the country, the Union Minister said that earlier, students were sent to foreign countries for medical education and now, foreign students were coming to India for medical education, which was indicative of the high quality education being offered in the country. “Because of their efficiency and commitment, Indian doctors and nurses are sought after across the globe,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Joshi said that the Medical Council of India had been restructured and designated as Medical Commission of India. “Now, there will not be much delay in giving permissions and other requisite clearances,” he said.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries and district in-charge Jagadish Shettar said that there were already two medical colleges in the twin cities and the establishment of the new college would further increase the healthcare facilities and benefit the people in the region. He said that the twin cities were slowly getting transformed into a health hub.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Mr. Pralhad Joshi was making efforts to upgrade the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and to bring All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to Hubballi. He hoped that it would materialise soon. As people of the surrounding eight districts were dependent on Hubballi for their healthcare needs, the KLE Medical Colllege would certainly help boost the health infrastructure in the region, he said.

The Minister urged KLE Society to establish a school in the native place of Aratal Rudragouda, one of the founders of the society, and promised to get the land required for the purpose at Aratal village in his constituency.

The former Minister Basavraj Horatti said that the elected representatives of North Karnataka should learn lessons from their counterparts in southern Karnataka on issues concerning development. “We need to unite and make concerted efforts for development of the region,” he added.

Making the introductory remarks, Chairman of KLE Society Prabhakar Kore said that the first phase of the construction of the new medical college and hospital would be completed in two years. The college and hospital campus would be developed at an estimated cost of ₹ 600 crore in an area of 33 acres of which Moorusavir Mutt had donated 24.30 acres. While the college and a 1,000-bed hospital would come up in the first phase, a 500-bed super specialty hospital would come up in the second phase, he said.

Minister C.C. Patil and a host of elected representatives took part.