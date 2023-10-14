HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. orders probe into demand for commission for Dasara culture programme in Mysuru

This followed alleged demand for commission from the honorarium to be paid to sarod maestro Rajiv Taranath for his recital at Dasara programme

October 14, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Pandit Rajiv Taranath allegedly received an anonymous call seeking a portion of the honorarium to be paid for his recital. File.

Pandit Rajiv Taranath allegedly received an anonymous call seeking a portion of the honorarium to be paid for his recital. File. | Photo Credit: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

Minister for Social Welfare H.C, Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, said a probe will be conducted into the alleged demand for commission from the honorarium to be paid to sarod maestro Rajiv Taranath for his recital at Dasara programme.

It has been alleged that Pandit Rajiv Taranath, a Padmashri awardee, had received an anonymous call seeking a portion of the honorarium to be paid for his recital at the cultural programmes to be held at Mysuru Palace during the ten-day Dasara festival scheduled to begin here on Sunday.

Mr Mahadevappa said he has asked Mysuru Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra to inquire into the allegations and initiate stern action against the culprits.

He said the Government will not tolerate any attempts to harm the Dasara tradition. He has also asked people to bring to the notice of the authorities any such instance during Dasara festivities.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / religious festival or holiday / investigation

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.