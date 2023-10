Govt. orders probe into demand for commission for Dasara culture programme in Mysuru

October 14, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Social Welfare H.C, Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, said a probe will be conducted into the alleged demand for commission from the honorarium to be paid to sarod maestro Rajiv Taranath for his recital at Dasara programme.

It has been alleged that Pandit Rajiv Taranath, a Padmashri awardee, had received an anonymous call seeking a portion of the honorarium to be paid for his recital at the cultural programmes to be held at Mysuru Palace during the ten-day Dasara festival scheduled to begin here on Sunday.

Mr Mahadevappa said he has asked Mysuru Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra to inquire into the allegations and initiate stern action against the culprits.

He said the Government will not tolerate any attempts to harm the Dasara tradition. He has also asked people to bring to the notice of the authorities any such instance during Dasara festivities.