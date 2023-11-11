Govt. orders CID probe into KEA Bluetooth scam

November 11, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The State government has ordered a probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) into an alleged scam in which candidates at Kalaburagi and Yadgir examination centres used Bluetooth devices for writing the exams conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority in October 2023.

R. Hitendra, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), had ordered that the case related to the Bluetooth scam registered under IPC 109, 114, 120 B and other sections should be handed over to the CID for investigation with immediate effect.

On October 28, the KEA conducted written examinations for the recruitment of vacant posts in various departments including Keonics and Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation. R.D. Patil, the prime accused in the PSI recruitment scam that broke out last year, had again helped the candidates to write KEA exams last month using Bluetooth devices.

Though the police arrested a few candidates on the examination day, Mr. Patil was on the run for nearly 12 days. On Friday, the Kalaburagi police arrested him at Akkalkot in Maharashtra and brought him to Kalaburagi city.

The case details of KEA Bluetooth scam registered in eight police stations across the State will be collected by the CID police and Mr. Patil and other accused will be taken into CID custody for questioning.

