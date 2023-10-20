HamberMenu
Govt. orders CID probe into death of BJP worker in Chincholi 

October 20, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has ordered a probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) into the death of a BJP worker in Chincholi, Kalaburagi district, who had allegedly blamed Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil for his death in a purported audio clip. 

Home Minister G. Parameshwara, speaking to reporters in Tumakuru on Friday, said that since the Opposition has made allegations that a Minister was involved, the government had decided to hand over the probe to CID. “The Minister has already clarified that he doesn’t know the deceased. The CID probe will bring out the truth,” he said. 

Shivakumar, 35, a BJP worker and a resident of Shirolli village, Chincholi taluk, Kalaburagi district, ended his life on Wednesday evening. He allegedly recorded an audio clip before dying in which he blamed Dr. Patil who represents the neighbouring Sedam constituency. He alleged harassment by the Minister and other Congress workers, in a purported audio clip allegedly recorded by him. Union Minister from BJP Bhagawant Khuba had held a press meet in Kalaburagi and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case. 

The police have only filed an Unnatural Death Registry (UDR) report and not an FIR into the case.

