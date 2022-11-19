Govt. order to cancel denotification of forest land hits people displaced by Sharavathi power project

November 19, 2022 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Hassan

Decades after giving up their land for the Sharavathi hydel power project, hundreds of farmers in Shivamogga district are finding it difficult to get absolute ownership of the alternative land granted to them. Among them, over 3,000 families are hit by the State government’s recent order cancelling the denotification of 9,272.11 acres of forest land, following a Karnataka High Court order.

With elections round the corner, this has turned into a political issue in the district and is expected to assume a bigger role as campaign picks up next year. Leaders of both the BJP and Congress are engaged in giving farmers assurance of resolving the issue.

As things stand today, farmers do not own the land that has been in their possession. As per the court’s order dated March 4, 2021, the Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, issued an order on September 28, 2022, cancelling the previous orders that the dereserved (denotified) forest lands. There were 56 orders issued between 1994 and 2017. A majority of them were issued between 2015 and 2017.

Background

Hundreds of families lost their land for the hydel power project in the 1960s. Among them, many got alternative lands reserved for the purpose in Sagar, Thirthahalli, Shivamogga, Shikaripur, and Bhadravathi taluks. They continued to possess the land, but with no ownership, as the documents were not in their names.

The State government had de-reserved the forest land for non-forest purposes as per the Karnataka Forest Act, 1963. However, this was questioned by Girish Achar, an environment activist based in Hosanagar taluk. He moved a Public Interest Litigation in 2019, on the grounds that the denotification order was issued without taking prior approval from the Ministry of Environment of Forests of the Union government, as mandated in the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.

Mr. Achar told The Hindu that he would have not moved the court if genuine land-losers were granted land. “Many of the people who got land are not affected by the hydel power project. If the State government had sought approval from MoEF, proper scrutiny of applicants would have been done, to identify genuine beneficiaries,” he said.

Assurances and allegations

The turn of events has led to a series of political activities in the district.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who represents the Shikaripura constituency, recently met Bhupendra Yadav, Union Minister for Environment and Forest, in Delhi and appealed to him to accord approval to the State’s proposal for de-reservation. Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra addressed the farmers on several occasions and assured them of resolution. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and other BJP MLAs from the district have held a meetings with officers concerned.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders are contemplating a series of protests to blame the incumbent government for the present situation. KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has constituted a committee of party leaders to submit a report on issues bothering farmers of the Malnad region, including the rehabilitation of Sharavathi project affected people. Ramesh Hegde, the convener of the committee, said the State government failed to convince the courts that the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, could not be applied retrospectively as the power project was taken up much before the act came into effect. “When the Congress was in power, the denotification orders were issued as per the Karnataka Forest Act, 1963,” he said. He sought to know the so-called “double-engine” government had failed to resolve it in favour of farmers.