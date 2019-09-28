Government order on pension for midday meal workers opposed

The Hassan district unit of Karnataka State Akshara Dasoha Noukarara Sangha has opposed the State government’s order to include midday meal workers for pension under the Pradhan Mantri Shrama Yogi Maan-Dhan (PM-SYM) scheme.

The association said that the new Central scheme would not help all the workers as it is meant only for those in the age group of 18 to 40 .

In a press release issued here on Friday, association president M.B. Pushpa said the workers had been demanding a pension scheme. During the protests, senior officers of the Education Department had agreed to this through a Life Insurance Scheme. Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar had also responded to positively to the demand. “As per the earlier plan, the workers would contribute ₹100 each per month and an equal amount was granted by the government. However, all of a sudden, without any consultation the government has issued an order to include midday meal workers under PM-SYM,” she said.

A majority of the midday meal workers in the State fall in the age group of 40 to 60. However, under PM-SYM, only those below the age of 40 years would reap the benefits, she said.

The association has decided to organise a protest in Hassan on October 17 if the government does not fulfil its promise.