Govt. on a mission to promote Kannada medium schools: Minister

S.T. Somashekar speaks at Rajyothsava Day celebrations in Mysuru

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
November 01, 2022 20:05 IST

Achievers from various fields who were felicitated by the district administration on the occasion of Rajyothsava Day in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, said the State government had embarked upon a mission to promote Kannada medium schools in the State.

Speaking at the 67 th Rajyothsava Day function in Mysuru on Tuesday, Mr. Somashekar said mother tongue Kannada should always be given priority even though knowledge of English had become essential in the global world today.

A Rajyothsava procession being taken out through the streets of Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

“Even though the education policy has laid emphasis on mother tongue, it was necessary for all of us to take the responsibility of protecting Kannada language”, he said.

He recalled the contributions of the people, who strove for the unification of the State on the basis of Kannada language, leading to creation of a new State on November 1, 1956. Yet, Kannada Nadu was called Mysuru State till November 1, 1973 when the then Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs renamed it as Karnataka.

Earlier, he offered pooja to deity of Bhuvaneshwari in Mysuru palace premises before hoisting the flat near Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at Balarama Gate of the palace. After the Rajyothsava Day message, a march past by various batallions of police was held in front of the palace.

Mr. Somashekar also felicitated the achievers from various fields chosen by the district administration for their respective contributions. A total of 45 persons from different fields were chosen for the felicitation on the occasion of Rajyothsava Day.

