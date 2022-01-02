Govt. officials transferred

The State Government on Saturday transferred Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department Secretary Capt. Manivannan P. and posted him as Secretary to Minority Welfare Department.

Salma K. Fahim, Secretary to Government, Infrastructure Development Department, has been transferred with immediate effect and has been posted as Secretary to Government, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department.

According to a notification, B.H. Anil Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Department of Public Enterprises, has been given the concurrent charge of the post of Additional Chief Secretary to Government Infrastructure Development Department.