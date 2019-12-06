Govt. officials to get crash course on use of plastic trash in road laying

Dinakar Babu, President of Zilla Panchayat, said on Friday that training would be imparted to personnel of Public Works Department, Panchayat Raj Engineering Division, and other related departments on constructing roads with plastic waste, here on December 10. He was chairing the monthly Karnataka Development Programme meeting at the Zilla Panchayat hall, here.

Mr. Babu said a subject expert, Vasudevan from Madurai, will train the officers and other personnel of these departments. Constructing roads with plastic waste would provide solution to disposal of plastic waste in the district, he said.

The Presidents and Panchayat Development Officers of all gram panchayats would be given training in management of dry waste here on January 1. All the gram panchayats had been directed to identify buildings for storing dry waste, he said.

About 400 houses and 150 wells had been affected due to the breakage of drainage pipeline in Ambalpady and Kadekar gram panchayats, he said and directed the officers of the Urban Development Cell to take immediate action on it.

An officer of the PWD informed the meeting that under the School Contact Bridge Scheme, as many as 119 bridges had been constructed, while 117 bridges were under construction in the district.

Tenders had been floated for the construction of 97 bridges, the officer said. Intervening, Mr. Babu said construction of toilets in the schools, which were pending, should also be completed soon.

Members pointed out that hoardings were being put in many gram panchayats. But no permission was being sought for it nor was any fee being paid for them. The meeting decided that henceforth permission from the gram panchayats would be mandatory for putting up hoarding.

Kempegowda, Joint Director of Agriculture, said there has been good rains in the district this year. Hence, the department was distributing seeds for cultivating pulses and paddy. There was enough stock of fertilizers in the district, he said.

An officer from the Department of Education informed that mid-day meals were being provided in 954 schools in the district. There were no instances of school dropouts in the district barring the children of migrant workers. The Department had re-admitted 15 children in primary schools and 13 children in high schools, he said.