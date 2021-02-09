Govt. officials, including Davangere DC, get inoculated

Deputy Commissioner of Davangere Mahanthesh Bilagi launched the second phase of the vaccine drive by receiving the first dose in Davangere on Monday. Superintendent of Police Hanumantharaya too received the vaccine shot.

09 February 2021 01:47 IST

Three-day second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive begins in Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Uttara Kannada, Davangere districts

As the second phase of the COVID-19 inoculation drive was launched on Monday, several senior government officials and police officers were among those who received the vaccine in the districts of Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Uttara Kannada and Davangere districts.

At the District Chigateri Hospital in Davangere, Deputy Commissioner Mahanthesh Bilagi launched the second phase of the vaccination drive with himself getting inoculated. District Superintendent of Police Hanumantharaya too received the vaccine shot along with the Deputy Commissioner.

Mr. Bilagi said that the second phase of the vaccination drive will be conducted for three days and urged those who have been chosen for the second phase to get inoculated without any fear or apprehension as it was safe.

During the second phase, personnel from the Police Department, government offices under the Panchayat Raj Department, local bodies, Fire and Emergency Services and Home Guards are being the vaccine.

In Dhawad, Central Jail Superintendent M.A. Marigowda was the first to get the vaccine after zilla panchayat Chief Executive Officer B. Susheela launched the second phase of the drive at the District Civil Hospital.

Mr. Marigowda said that getting the vaccine will alleviate unnecessary fear and apprehensions about the pandemic. Ms. Susheela said that there should not be any fear or apprehension among government officials and personnel about the Covishield vaccine as it will help increase immunity .

Police personnel, Home Guards, prisons staff, employees of Revenue, Panchayat Raj and Urban Development departments are being given the vaccine during the second phase, she said, making an appeal to all those who have registered to get themselves inoculated.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Yashwanth Madeenkar, District Surgeon Shivakumar Mankar, District RCH Officer S.M. Honakeri, District Surveillance Officer Sujata Hasavimath and Assistant Commissioner of Police Anusha G. were present.

Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram too took the Covishield vaccine on the first day of the second phase of the drive at SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital at Sattur in Dharwad.

Meanwhile, various government officials and employees who have registered themselves were given the vaccine shots in the districts of Haveri, Gadag and Uttara Kannada districts.