Govt. officially declares 195 taluks as drought-hit in Karnataka

September 14, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

A day after the Cabinet panel’s meeting, the Karnataka government on Thursday issued an official order declaring 195 taluks in the State as drought-hit, including nine taluks surrounding the capital city.

The State is facing a deficient rainfall of more than 25% during the current southwest monsoon.

The State government declared Bengaluru East, Anekal, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South, and Yelahanka in Bengaluru Urban district and Devanahalli, Doddaballapur, Hoskote, and Nelamangala taluks in Bengaluru Rural district as drought-hit.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said 195 taluks in the State had been declared as drought-hit as per norms and a memorandum would be submitted to the Central government seeking relief.

The State has a total of 236 taluks in 31 districts. “As per the NDRF (National Disaster Response Fund) and the SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund) norms, 195 taluks have been declared as drought-hit, after getting a survey done and going through its report,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

He told reporters here that the State would seek drought relief from the Centre and would be submit a memorandum in this regard.

The Cabinet sub-committee on disaster management has concluded that as many as 195 taluks in the State are drought-hit.

As per the Union government’s guidelines, following the survey, 161 taluks have severe drought, and 34 taluks have moderate drought. There are 40 other taluks facing rainfall deficiency, but the government is not able to declare them as drought-hit, as per guidelines.