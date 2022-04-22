Govt. official demoted in service

The State Legislative Assembly Secretariat on Friday issued an order demoting S. Murthy from the post of the secretary (suspended) to the level of under-secretary of the Assembly Secretariat.

Mr. Murthy was suspended on charges of dereliction of duty and misappropriation of funds during conduct of sessions of the State legislature at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in 2016 and 2017 under the previous Congress Government led by Siddaramaiah. The Government conducted an inquiry against Mr. Murthy and later was asked to prove his innocence by producing documentary evidence. The official failed to provide evidence to dismiss charges made against him.

The order said Mr. Murthy’s salary has been fixed as per the designation of the under secretary.

Mr. Murthy had questioned the decision to keep him under suspension before the HC. He had been suspended following the recommendation of the then Speaker in 2018.