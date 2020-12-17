Govt. officers cannot turn visitors away

Now it is mandatory for the heads of all the government offices to not only allow visitors inside, but also treat them with courtesy.
The State government has issued a circular in this regard on Tuesday asking all the authorities including the secretariat level officers to allow visitors in and offer them seats without discrimination.
Sources said such instructions had been issued at the behest of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in the wake of pouring complaints that several government offices, including civic authority offices like the BBMP, were still continuing to restrict the visitors citing the COVID-19 threat. Though there was a need to follow precautions, some officials were misusing such provisions to shirk work and keep visitors away, sources said. Several MLAs too had expressed concern over various government offices still being out of bounds for visitors, sources added.
The circular issued by the under secretary to the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms does not refer to such complaints or the pandemic. However, it has asked the authorities to treat all who visit the offices to find solutions with courtesy and patience. It has asked the heads of all the departments to convey these instructions to their subordinates.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath