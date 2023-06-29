Govt. officer dead, murder alleged

June 29, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Belagavi

Relatives of a government officer complained to the police that he was killed by his wife and her brother in Belagavi on Thursday.

Ashok Mannikeri, 45, Tahsildar grade two, died on Thursday morning. His wife Bhoomi and her brother J. Samuel said they had admitted him to the hospital after he complained of chest pain. He died in the hospital.

The sisters of the deceased complained that Ms. Bhoomi, her brother, and their accomplices had killed him. However, Ms. Bhoomi has denied the allegations.

Confusion prevailed when the police summoned Mr. Samuel to the police station. Some of the relatives tried to attack him. There was some ruckus at the graveyard when the body was taken for cremation. The sisters began shouting Ms Bhoomi who arrived for the rites. Some of them pushed her around. Police had to intervene and take her away after the rituals.

Mr. Mannikeri served in the Assistant Commissioner’s office in Belagavi. He has served as personal secretary of Laxmi Hebbalkar, Minister for Women and Child Welfare. Ms. Hebbalkar who reached his house in the morning, said that she was shocked.

