Karnataka

Govt. office schedule revised to help staff cope with excessive heat

A woman walks with an umbrella to protect herself from the scorching sun in Kalaburagi on Friday.

A woman walks with an umbrella to protect herself from the scorching sun in Kalaburagi on Friday.  

more-in

From today till May 31, working hours will be from 8 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. in Kalaburagi and Belagavi Revenue divisions

The State government has issued an order changing the working hours of all government offices in Ballari, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur and Yadgir districts of the Kalaburagi Revenue Division and Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts coming under the Belagavi Revenue Division from 8 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. from Saturday to help employees cope with the extreme heat wave conditions prevailing in these districts.

A press release here said that the decision was taken based on the renewed appeal made by the Regional Commissioners of Kalaburagi and Belagavi divisions and the Karnataka State Government Employees Association. This change in the working hours of government offices would be in place till May 31.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 28, 2020 5:13:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/govt-office-scheduled-revised-to-help-staff-cope-with-excessive-heat/article17754012.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY