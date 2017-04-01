Govt. office schedule revised to help staff cope with excessive heat

The State government has issued an order changing the working hours of all government offices in Ballari, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur and Yadgir districts of the Kalaburagi Revenue Division and Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts coming under the Belagavi Revenue Division from 8 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. from Saturday to help employees cope with the extreme heat wave conditions prevailing in these districts.

A press release here said that the decision was taken based on the renewed appeal made by the Regional Commissioners of Kalaburagi and Belagavi divisions and the Karnataka State Government Employees Association. This change in the working hours of government offices would be in place till May 31.