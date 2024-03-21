March 21, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government has issued Draft Rules for Premium Floor Area Ratio (FAR), and it is proposed to allow construction of up to an additional 50% on top of the permissible FAR paying 50% of the guidance value. This is expected to boost the revenue to the government.

The Draft Rules were notified on March 16 under the Karnataka Planning Authorities (Amendment) Rules, 2024. However, the Act has yet to get the nod from Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. This rule is published for the State and Bengluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has to make suitable changes to comply with the zonal regulations and come out with new rules.

According to the illustration provided in the draft rules, a 1,000 square meter plot with a guidance value of ₹50,000 per square meter can have an additional two floors by paying premium FAR charges of ₹2 crore. The built-up area of each floor should be 500 square metres. The 1,000 square metre plot can have a permissible built-up area of 2,500 square metres which is five floors. The builder now will be allowed to construct two additional floors.

The new draft rule also states that the builder can use a combination of Premium FAR and Transferable Development Rights (TDR) for high-rise buildings. In such cases, besides the maximum additional 50% Premium FAR that can be loaded, the builder can construct additional 20% built up area.

BBMP Chief Commissioner, Tushar Giri Nath talking to The Hindu said the Draft Rules published now are for the entire State and not just for Bengaluru. “I cannot comment on what would happen in Bengaluru as changes should be made in compliance with zonal regulations,” he said.