Govt. not in favour of night curfew to prevent spread of COVID-19, says Home Minister

MANGALURU

03 December 2020 17:04 IST

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday that the government will explore other options rather than going for ‘night curfew’ to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the occasion of New Year in the State.

Speaking to mediapersons in Udupi he said that the draft advisory prepared by the Health Department based on recommendations of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) suggested imposing night curfew. “But we may not go for night curfew, but COVID-19 guidelines should be followed during the New Year celebrations,” the Home Minister said. The State Health Minister will come up with the guidelines to be followed during the New Year celebrations, he said.

The Home Minister said that the State government is committed to bring in a law to prevent ‘love jihad’ (conversions for the sake of marriage). Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh governments have already approved the ordinance to prevent 'love jihad'. The draft of the ordinance approved by those states will be studied by the officials in Karnataka and after a thorough discussion, the law will be enacted in Karnataka, the Home Minister said.

The Home Minister said that the Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa has not opposed enacting a law to prevent ‘love jihad’.

Regarding reopening schools the Minister said that the government will take appropriate decision by consulting all stakeholders and studying the COVID-19 situation.

Mr. Bommai said that the central leadership of the BJP will take a call on Cabinet expansion after consulting the Chief Minister.