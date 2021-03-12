Govt. neglecting works in Hassan: Revanna

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna has alleged that the BJP government neglected the development works of Hassan, sanctioned during the rule of the JD(S)-Congress coalition.
Speaking at a press conference in Hassan on Friday, Mr. Revanna said the government took more than one-and-a-half years to allocate ₹175 crore for Hassan airport. “If the JD(S)-Congress government had continued for 15 days more, the tender process would have been completed by then. The BJP took a long time to allocate funds for the project, which was at the tender floating stage”, he said.
“B.S.Yediyurappa, while taking oath as Chief Minister had said he would not indulge in vindictive politics. But he had been doing the same. He had stalled the projects sanctioned during H.D.Kumaraswamy’s rule. Corruption is rampant in the present government. The contractors of the Water Resources Department had to pay 12 per cent of the project cost as commission to get their bills cleared. Officers had been getting prime positions after paying a heavy bribe,” he alleged.
Protest
Mr. Revanna said he and other JD(S) MLAs would stage a dharna in Vidhana Soudha on Monday protesting against stalling the projects sanctioned during the Kumaraswamy government. The protest would be led by JD(S) State president H.K. Kumaraswamy.
