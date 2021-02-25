Govt. must clarify stand on privatisation: Satish Jarkiholi

belagavi

25 February 2021 23:21 IST

“What’s the point in fighting for increased reservation or recategorisation of communities when the government is reducing government jobs by privatisation?” Satish Jarkiholi, KPCC working president, said in Koulagudda village near Athani on Thursday.

Reducing education and job opportunities for the deprived communities by privatising all industries is the hidden agenda of the BJP government. All the communities that are agitating for reservation and other benefits should realise it, he said.

He was reacting to questions about agitations by various communities for better reservation benefits. HHe said he was in favour of all socially and educationally backward communities getting their due. That is what is intended by the Constitution. However, the government should clarify its stand on these issues. Otherwise, there will be agitation everyday, by some community or the other, he said.

