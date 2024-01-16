Govt. mulls over property tax relaxation for shed and 30x40 site owners in Bengaluru

January 16, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the State government is discussing the possibility of providing tax relaxation to 30x40 sites and sheds. The government is also mulling over slashing penalty levied on violators.

This comes after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) started to issue notices to tax defaulters and violators. The BBMP has identified about six lakh defaulters and violators in the city. While some did not pay taxes, a few paid residential tax for commercial properties. This had resulted in leakage of revenue to the civic body. After Mr. Shivakumar took over, he directed the BBMP to focus on increasing tax revenue to the fullest potential possible.

Mr. Shivakumar, speaking at a public grievance meeting at Shiruru ground on Tuesday, said people have been complaining about the notices and penalties: “I urge people not to panic. The government is seriously considering tax relaxation and cutting down penalty money.” He said that at every public grievance meeting, the same issue was brought to light by the public and hence, the government had started discussions on solving the problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said in the BBMP Act 2020, sections in connection to property tax penalty may need amendment to reduce the sum. In a few days, the government will inform the public about the proposed amendment to the Act, he said.

On the other hand, Mr. Shivakumar directed the BBMP officials not to exert pressure on the public to pay property tax. He asked officials to collect tax money paid by people, no matter how much, as they may have financial constraints.

Over 100 street-vendors met Mr. Shivakumar at Shiruru ground in Seshadripuram and demanded dedicated space to do business. Mr. Shivakumar said the BBMP will only allow pushcarts to do vending on the streets. He said the High Court had issued an order regarding street vending and the BBMP has to comply with it and said those who want to do street vending should register with the BBMP and do business using pushcarts.

Mr. Shivakumar directed Bescom to suspend an accounts officer identified as Girish for allegedly demanding ₹50,000 to release pension money. S.M. Govindappa, who retired from service in 2007, complained to Mr. Shivakumar that the accounts officer had asked for bribe to clear the pending pension amount.

Mr. Shivakumar said he will organise a job fair in the city to help unemployed people. He said this after one Mohammad Yunus urged the Minister to provide him a government job.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.