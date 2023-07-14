Govt mulls giving ‘B’ Khata for sites in illegal layouts by imposing one-time penalty

July 14, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh on Friday informed the Legislative Assembly that a proposal had been submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to issue ‘B’ khata to all sites located in illegal layouts in urban local bodies (ULBs) by imposing a one-time penalty

In his reply to K. Harish Gowda of the Congress, Mr. Suresh said the proposal was submitted to the Chief Minister on the issue of ‘B’ khata to sites in illegally developed layouts in ULBs across the State.

It was proposed to give ‘A’ khata for land conversion sites and ‘B’ khata for sites where conversion of land was not involved. The government was expected to get revenue of ₹2,000 crore by imposing an one-time penalty for the issue of khatas, he said.

Though many facilities have been provided to residents in illegal layouts, the ULBs have not been receiving taxes, he said.

Speaker U.T. Khader said that many illegal layouts had come up owing to the presence of real estate agents in ULBs.