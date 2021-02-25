Govt. mulling over new law to restrict use of explosives: Nirani

‘Blast at Hirenagavalli in Chickballapur district on Tuesday unfortunate’

Minister for Mines and Geology Murugesh Nirani on Wednesday said the government was mulling over enacting a new legislation restricting only quarry license-holders to use explosives.

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting with department officials, Mr. Nirani said the final call would be taken after discussions with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. He was responding to queries regarding Tuesday’s tragedy in Chickballapur.

Warning stringent action against those supplying and storing gelatin sticks illegally, Mr. Nirani said he has directed officials to conduct a thorough search to find out illegal storing of explosive items in stone quarries. He said the gelatin sticks at Chickballapur were hoarded before the blast at Shivamogga, following which strict action was initiated. Tuesday’s blast occurred when the hoarded gelatin sticks were being transported to another location fearing raid, he maintained.

The Minister said he could not divulge further details as the probe by the Criminal Investigation Department was underway.

The blast at Hirenagavalli in Chickballapur district was unfortunate, Mr. Nirani said, promising action against all the concerned. No one will be spared, he added. The government will not allow illegal activities and the guilty will have to pay the price for playing with the life of innocent people.

Speaking about initiatives in the department, Mr. Nirani said the government was contemplating adopting a new technology to survey and preserve mineral reserves in the State. He said there was a need to go for new technologies for clearer identification of reserves as well as methods for their optimum use preserving the same for future too. The State has rich natural resources compared to other States and their optimum exploitation was required.