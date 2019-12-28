Govt. mulling over introducing jowar under PDS

Hanumanagouda Belagurki, chairman, Karnataka Agriculture Price Commission, has said the government is studying to introduce the nutritious and staple jowar of North Karnataka under the Public Distribution System for the people of the region.

He was participating in an interaction with agriculture scientists and farmers at the College of Agriculture Science on the introduction of jowar in PDS Friday. He said that after the study, a detailed report would be submitted to the government for action. While ragi is cultivated in the South Karnataka region, jowar is grown in North Karnataka.

“We have already conducted about 12 workshops in South Karnataka on the introduction of ragi under PDS where views of people have been elicited. We are holding similar programmes in North Karnataka also. After collecting satisfactory details, the report will be submitted to the government,” Mr. Belagurki said.

Stating that the commission plans to hold at least 12 workshops in NK region by involving farmers and experts here, he said that the reports would include importance of jowar, marketing facility, MSP and other technical facilities before introducing the commodity under PDS.

Regretting that despite having plenty of nutritional value, the area of cultivation is decreasing because of farmers not getting an adequate price for the commodity, he said the farmers would get encouraged to cultivate this crop if a scientific price is given to the commodity.

Farmers who attended the programme said that besides grains, jowar hay is best fodder for the cattle of this region.

Urging the government to introduce jowar under PDS, they also demanded that the government ensure the development of machinery for harvesting. “If biproducts of jowar are produced in bigger quantities, this will further encourage farmers to grow jowar,” they said.