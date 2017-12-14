Govt. mulling over appointment of administrator to Alliance varsity

The State government is deliberating the appointment of an administrator to the trouble-bound Alliance University, one of the first private universities in the State, which was established seven years ago.

The university has been in the news over the last six months after its academic functioning was affected and the internal examinations postponed following a feud between the brothers — Sudhir Angur and Madhukar Angur.

According to sources, Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayaraddi has suggested that Bengaluru Urban District Deputy Commissioner V. Shankar be appointed as administrator after securing permission from the High Court as there are several cases pertaining to this university in the courts. Last month, some men allegedly barged into the university and attacked the staff. A committee appointed by the State government under the chairmanship of M.I. Savadatti had unearthed a ₹96 crore scam in the varsity a year ago.

Several parents and students too had approached the Higher Education Department seeking the appointment of an administrator in the interest of students. Some students had also petitioned the Ministry of Human Resource Development and the University Grants Commission. The university has around 7,000 students.

Sources in the department said that the administrator will oversee the functioning and the administration of the university. “We will have to discuss and deliberate upon the powers of the administrator as this is the first time we will be appointing one,” a source said on condition of anonymity.