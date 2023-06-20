HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. mulling over amendment to law to prevent registration of sites without RERA permission

This will prevent formation of unathorised layouts, says Zameer Ahmed Khan

June 20, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has said that the government is considering a proposal to amend the law in order to prevent registration of sites without permission from Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) within the project jurisdiction, in a bid to prevent formation of unauthorised layouts. 

The Minister, who reviewed the functioning of the K-RERA in Bengaluru on Tuesday, observed that the developers of new layouts were selling plots without obtaining the authority’s permission. In some areas, layouts had been constructed on disputed lands, jeopardizing the buyers’ interests. To avoid this, the law would be amended to prevent registration of plots without RERA permission, he said. This matter would be discussed with the Revenue Department, he added. 

Strict action 

He said strict action will be taken if the builder, developer, or promoter harasses buyers by not giving the plot/apartment within the stipulated time as per the agreement. In some cases, there have been allegations of demanding more than the contract amount and that will be taken seriously, he said. He also warned that serious action will be taken with respect to cases of cheating customers.

Action against 10 big companies  

Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan became furious when the officials concerned informed him that as many as 10 reputed companies had dues to the tune of ₹340 crore to be paid to RERA in the form of penalty for not completing their projects on time. 

The Minister wondered how the officials could remain silent for so many years without taking any action. He directed them to arrange for a meeting of the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban and BBMP commissioner to initiate measures to prevent those companies from taking up new projects till they paid the penalty dues. 

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / properties (general) / land resources

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.