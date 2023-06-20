Govt. mulling over amendment to law to prevent registration of sites without RERA permission

June 20, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has said that the government is considering a proposal to amend the law in order to prevent registration of sites without permission from Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) within the project jurisdiction, in a bid to prevent formation of unauthorised layouts.

The Minister, who reviewed the functioning of the K-RERA in Bengaluru on Tuesday, observed that the developers of new layouts were selling plots without obtaining the authority’s permission. In some areas, layouts had been constructed on disputed lands, jeopardizing the buyers’ interests. To avoid this, the law would be amended to prevent registration of plots without RERA permission, he said. This matter would be discussed with the Revenue Department, he added.

Strict action

He said strict action will be taken if the builder, developer, or promoter harasses buyers by not giving the plot/apartment within the stipulated time as per the agreement. In some cases, there have been allegations of demanding more than the contract amount and that will be taken seriously, he said. He also warned that serious action will be taken with respect to cases of cheating customers.

Action against 10 big companies

Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan became furious when the officials concerned informed him that as many as 10 reputed companies had dues to the tune of ₹340 crore to be paid to RERA in the form of penalty for not completing their projects on time.

The Minister wondered how the officials could remain silent for so many years without taking any action. He directed them to arrange for a meeting of the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban and BBMP commissioner to initiate measures to prevent those companies from taking up new projects till they paid the penalty dues.