Govt. move to amend RGUHS Act opposed

Belagavi

30 December 2021 01:48 IST

All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) has opposed the State Government’s move to amend the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) Act, as it suspects that it will lead to wrong utilisation of the institution’s funds.

AIDSO has accused the government of trying to divert the university’s money to other causes through the amendment.

“The RGUHS has over ₹1,500 crore in deposits. This is the money the university has collected over the years as affiliation fees from various medical, para medical, nursing and other colleges. Arguably, this money needs to be spent on strengthening the university and the field of medical education in general. Ideally, the State Government should build a modern campus for the university, set up government medical colleges in every district, fill all vacant posts of teaching and non-teaching staff in medical colleges, ensure that meritorious youth get medical education at affordable costs, set up a scientific mechanism to monitor all affiliated colleges and ensure that tertiary health care is available free to the poor. Sadly, the State Government is going in the opposing direction. It is trying to divert funds from medical education to other purposes,’’ AIDSO convenor Mahantesh Bilur said.

The government is using vague words such as “the funds will be used to improve the quality of health in the State” to take away the university’s money. AIDSO has learnt that the proposed Bill includes provisions such as appointing the Principal Secretary Health as the chairman of the university’s finance committee, instead of the Vice-Chancellor. This should not be allowed, he said.