Govt. may review weekend lockdown, night curfew

Ministers express reservations about imposing it

As some Ministers expressed reservations about imposing a Statewide weekend curfew for two weeks, till January 19, the State Government is expected to hold a meeting with the COVID Technical Advisory Committee on January 14 or 15 to review the weekend restrictions and night curfew.

Briefing the media on the State Cabinet’s decisions on Thursday, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy said some Ministers were against weekend lockdown and continuation of night curfew as positivity rates for COVID-19 have been negligible in districts. Based on the positivity rate for COVID-19 and suggestions given by experts, the Government will decide on continuation of the curbs, he said.

As a preventive measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 cases, particularly in Bengaluru, the Government has imposed weekend curfew and night curfew till January 19. The guidelines were enforced in the interest of public health, he said.

In reply to a query, the Minister said weekend and night curfew had nothing to do with the padayatra planned by the Congress on Sunday seeking implementation of the Mekedatu project. The Government would not be toppled by the padayatra, Mr. Madhuswamy said.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar criticised the Government for imposing the weekend lockdown and termed it as “BJP lockdown and not COVID lockdown” aimed at “destroying the livelihood of drivers, traders, and street vendors” and “harassing people with a lot of restrictions”.