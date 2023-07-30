ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. may order judicial probe into the 40% commission charge

July 30, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The charge against the then BJP government was made by the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress had made the corruption charge against the earlier BJP government into an election issue. | Photo Credit: File photo

The State government is likely to order a judicial probe into the allegation of 40% commission made against the earlier BJP government headed by Basavaraj Bommai.

Official sources told The Hindu on Sunday that the State Cabinet, which met on Thursday last, discussed how to go about the investigation into the charge made by the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association and later taken up by the Congress during the run-up to the Legislative Assembly elections.

The sources said that to give more credibility, the government had proposed to conduct the inquiry by a retired High Court judge. People or activists having documents/proof about the “commission” in various works would come forward if the government decided on conducting a judicial probe, they maintained.

It was alleged that the BJP government collected 40% commission while awarding contracts to contractors and for transfer of officials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge and other Ministers have maintained that the government was planning some kind of a probe, including forming a special investigation team, to probe the allegation.

The last Thursday’s meeting of the Cabinet discussed the issue and it was agreed to authorise Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take a decision on holding a judicial probe, according to a Minister who attended the meeting.

On speculation about H.N. Nagamohan Das, former High Court judge, being asked to conduct such a probe, the sources said no such decision had been taken so far.

Leaders of the BJP, including Mr. Bommai, have challenged the government to order a probe into the commission charges. The commission controversy made headlines during the election campaign when the former BJP MLA Madal Virupakasha’s son, Prashanth Madal, a KAS officer, was caught by the Lokayukta while allegedly accepting bribe.

The Congress had declared before the Assembly polls that it would order a probe into the allegation if it secured a mandate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US