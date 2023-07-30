Govt. may order judicial probe into the 40% commission charge

July 30, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government is likely to order a judicial probe into the allegation of 40% commission made against the earlier BJP government headed by Basavaraj Bommai.

Official sources told The Hindu on Sunday that the State Cabinet, which met on Thursday last, discussed how to go about the investigation into the charge made by the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association and later taken up by the Congress during the run-up to the Legislative Assembly elections.

The sources said that to give more credibility, the government had proposed to conduct the inquiry by a retired High Court judge. People or activists having documents/proof about the “commission” in various works would come forward if the government decided on conducting a judicial probe, they maintained.

It was alleged that the BJP government collected 40% commission while awarding contracts to contractors and for transfer of officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge and other Ministers have maintained that the government was planning some kind of a probe, including forming a special investigation team, to probe the allegation.

The last Thursday’s meeting of the Cabinet discussed the issue and it was agreed to authorise Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take a decision on holding a judicial probe, according to a Minister who attended the meeting.

On speculation about H.N. Nagamohan Das, former High Court judge, being asked to conduct such a probe, the sources said no such decision had been taken so far.

Leaders of the BJP, including Mr. Bommai, have challenged the government to order a probe into the commission charges. The commission controversy made headlines during the election campaign when the former BJP MLA Madal Virupakasha’s son, Prashanth Madal, a KAS officer, was caught by the Lokayukta while allegedly accepting bribe.

The Congress had declared before the Assembly polls that it would order a probe into the allegation if it secured a mandate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.