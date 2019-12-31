Govt. may frame policy on giving compensation to families of police firing victims

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Tuesday that the State government will think over framing a policy to have clarity on giving compensation to the families of those who have died in police firing.

To a question on the government withholding compensation to the families of two persons who died in police firing in the city on December 19 after a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent, the Minister, at a press conference, said that in 2006 when two persons had died in police firing at Mulky in Dakshina Kannada the then State government had not given any compensation to their families.

In the latest case the First Information Report (FIR) has named the two persons who had died in the firing as the accused. After the incident, there were demands to provide compensation to the families of the victims. At the same time there was opposition to it as some people brought to the notice of the government the 2006 incident. Hence there is a need to have clarity on giving compensation in such cases. A decision on giving the compensation to the families of December 19 police firing will be taken once the inquiry is complete.

The policy framing matter will be discussed with the Chief Minister, B.S. Yediyurappa.

The Home Minister said that Muslim organisations in the city under the auspices of The Central Muslim Committee of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi want to stage a protest against the CAA on January 4, while the BJP has said that it will organise a pro-CAA rally on January 12. At a meeting with representative of different organisations here on Tuesday he appealed to them to postpone their protests for about 10 days in view of the December 19 incidents. Both have said that they will think over it.

The Home Minister said that in case if they want to hold the protests as per their schedule the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada and the Police Commissioner will take a call on allowing them and making necessary security arrangements.

Mr. Bommai said that once the two protests are over, ward-level peace committee meetings in the city will be organised. “I will personally visit the city during that time to attend some meetings,” he said.