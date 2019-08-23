‘Govt. may demolish old houses of flood victims’

Newly inducted Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has said that the State government is contemplating demolishing the old houses of flood victims and relocating them to new ones.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday before visiting flood-hit areas in the district, he said that in many villages, people did not relocate to the new colonies built.

“Thousands of houses built after the 2009 floods are vacant. This time the government wants to make sure that the victims occupy the new houses. After they shift to the new ones, their old houses located in flood-prone areas will be demolished,” he said.

He felt that besides the government it is the also the responsibility of society to convince flood-hit persons to move to new houses for their safety.

Mr. Eshwarappa said that the government is mulling on building multi-storey buildings ( ground and first floor), which will save cost and land.

“Such a plan is in place in Shivamogga and it will be replicated in other parts of the State,” he said.

On allegations of Opposition parties that despite the BJP having 25 MPs from the State they failed to get Central funds for Karnataka, Mr. Eshwarappa expressed confidence that the Union government would release funds shortly.

“Once the survey is completed, I am confident that the Union government will release adequate funds to tackle the floods,” he said, and added that so far ₹128 crore has been released by the Union government.