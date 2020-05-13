Karnataka

Govt. may allow gyms, hotels, golf clubs to resume activities after May 17

The State government is expected to allow gyms, hotels, and golf clubs to resume their operations with some riders after May 17. The third phase of lockdown is scheduled to end on May 17.

Tourism Minister C.T. Ravi, who held discussions with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, on Wednesday, said the Chief Minister had promised to grant permission to gyms, hotels, and golf clubs to reopen. But gyms and hotels located within COVID-19 containment zones would not be allowed to operate.

Mr. Ravi told presspersons that hotels, including darshinis (fast food chains), have sought clearance to start serving food on their premises by promising to maintain social distancing norms. They urged the government that they should be allowed to fill up at least 30% of their lodge or boarding facilities in order to make their business survive. He said fitness centres and golf clubs have sought permission to restart activities.

Mr. Ravi, who also hold the Youth Empowerment and Sports portfolio, said representatives of golf clubs have assured of maintaining social distance and ruled out having personal contact. However, swimming pools would be allowed subject to conditions and restrictions, for the benefit of athletes, he said.

Granting permission to hotels to provide service can help revive local tourism, argued Mr. Ravi. “Tourism industry contributes nearly 20% to Karnataka’s GDP, provides livelihood to lakhs of people. Tourism activities have come to a standstill since the announcement of lockdown,” he said.

